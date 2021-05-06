Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 6.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. 27,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 508,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $713.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

