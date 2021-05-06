Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $21.06 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

