LunchMoney 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,424.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $696,434.57 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.