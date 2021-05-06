Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

