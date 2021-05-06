Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Lyft stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.80. 14,895,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

