Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0357 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and $715,790.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

