Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Down 6.3% Today

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $34.86 million and $1.76 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.48 or 0.01169932 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00800634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,863.98 or 1.00166488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

