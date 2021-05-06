MahaDAO Price Down 3.8% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $1.36 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.40 or 0.00011327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00272024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.01132969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.00788355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,495.32 or 0.99971828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.