Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,644 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IEFA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.