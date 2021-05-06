MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.61. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 65,329 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 102.42%. On average, analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.