Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.96.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC traded down C$0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.26. 8,189,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,010. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.