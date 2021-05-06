Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

MFI traded down C$0.50 on Thursday, hitting C$26.88. 260,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,480. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.