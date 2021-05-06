Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLFNF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 16,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

