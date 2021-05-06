Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 1,044,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,678,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.