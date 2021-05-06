Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

NYSE:VAC traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $171.49. 19,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,334. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.