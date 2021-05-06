Martin P. Connor Sells 2,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 820,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,880. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $9,668,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

