Masari (MSR) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $11,040.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,771.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.00 or 0.06135794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.96 or 0.02485082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.78 or 0.00634339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00218513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00816366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00733344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.38 or 0.00540383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.