MASQ Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $240,481.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00273585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.68 or 0.01159216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.79 or 0.00779945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,043.51 or 0.99844045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

