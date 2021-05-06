Massnet Market Capitalization Tops $73.50 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $73.50 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00077547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,985,703 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.