Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Shares of MA traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.69. The stock had a trading volume of 161,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.31 and its 200 day moving average is $346.63. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,001 shares of company stock worth $114,165,627 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

