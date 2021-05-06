MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $981,995.12

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $981,995.12 and $301,598.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,735.74 or 1.00002726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00045385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00791645 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $743.02 or 0.01309645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00344738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00200122 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005243 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

