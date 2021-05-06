Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

MAXR stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.