Maxim Group Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $45.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZHF. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

