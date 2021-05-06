McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.64. 55,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

