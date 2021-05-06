Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.91

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.91 and traded as high as C$7.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.23, with a volume of 14,167 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DR. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$224.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

