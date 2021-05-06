Medicure (MPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medicure (CVE:MPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

MPH traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897. The company has a market cap of C$15.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. Medicure has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.01.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

