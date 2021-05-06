Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $683,760.53 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.88 or 0.00597009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,483,282 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

