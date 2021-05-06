Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 57,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 990% compared to the average volume of 5,231 call options.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

MLCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 320,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

