Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.