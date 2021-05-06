Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00085747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.02 or 0.00797496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,975.36 or 0.08916156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

