Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metromile in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $65,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter worth $494,000.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

