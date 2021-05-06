Metronome (MET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,633.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $122,633.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00008929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

