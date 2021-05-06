Mettalex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $3.42 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00016822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

