Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.51. 2,511,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,952. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

