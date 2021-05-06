Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 8.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,242. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

