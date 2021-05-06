Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MPB opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.