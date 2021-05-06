Midwest (MDWT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Midwest to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDWT stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97. Midwest has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

