MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $11.78 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $11.78 or 0.00020925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $126.38 million and approximately $7,072.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.22 or 0.00815841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.96 or 0.02240183 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,729,917 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

