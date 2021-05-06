Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.08 ($0.09). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,294,488 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

About Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

