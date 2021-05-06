MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.68

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and traded as low as $50.25. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 1,823 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.15.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

