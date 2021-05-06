Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.89

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 1564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.
A number of research firms have commented on MTX. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
