Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.89

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 1564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

