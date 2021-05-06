Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,335 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 109.7% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

