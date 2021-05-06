Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 155,045 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,045 shares during the quarter. ZIX accounts for about 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.36% of ZIX worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the first quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,425. Zix Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $399.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

