Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 20,677 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 1,421,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,435,641. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

