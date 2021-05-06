Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 7,335 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 299.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. 657,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,018,387. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.