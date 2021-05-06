Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,226. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

