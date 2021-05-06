Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 35,462 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 57,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

