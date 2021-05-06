Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 189,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,802,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

