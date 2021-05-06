Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

