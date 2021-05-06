Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 562.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.35. 282,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501,106. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.63. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.